One woman's abortion story — before and after Roe v. Wade

Before Roe v. Wade established a woman’s legal right to an abortion in 1973, women were often forced to seek illegal and sometimes dangerous abortions, or continue an unwanted pregnancy.

With the U.S Supreme Court poised to rule soon on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade, many are afraid for the future of women’s reproductive health.

Caroline Cuellar of Texas Public Radio speaks to a woman who had abortions before and after the Roe V. Wade decision about her experiences.

