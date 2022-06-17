Smarter health: How AI could change the relationship between you and your doctor

Stacy Hurt is a cancer survivor and patient advocate.

She says AI could transform health care for the better, as long as it doesn’t transform the sacred patient-doctor relationship for the worse.

“Any technology that occurs should only enhance that. It should not put any distance between that,” she says.

But what about the other side of that relationship?

“We wanted to make eventually patients’ lives better using AI.”

That’s Dr. Sumeet Chugh. He’s a cardiologist working on the development and deployment of AI in American health systems.

“There are brilliant people in the network and some of them might come up with an amazing idea,” he says. “But our hope is the amazing idea comes by keeping the patient front and center.”

Today, On Point: We’ll talk about AI and your care — in the fourth and final episode of our series “Smarter health: Artificial intelligence and the future of American health care.”

Guests

Dr. Sumeet Chugh, cardiologist. Director of the division of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. Director, Center for Cardiac Arrest Prevention. (@SumeetSChugh)

Stacy Hurt, patient advocate and consultant. She’s spent 20 years in health care and physician practice management. (@stacy_hurt)

Also Featured

Dr. Vindell Washington, Chief Clinical Officer of the Verily Health Platforms group and CEO of Onduo. Former National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). (@VindellW)

Show Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. Welcome to an On Point special series, Smarter health. Episode four: AI and your care.

What is health care? At its most elemental level, I’d say it’s a profoundly human act. Patients are people who need help. Doctors are people who want to help. So that makes health care a relationship. One of the most sacred relationships in our lives.

DR. VINDELL WASHINGTON: You know, I remember even as a young physician, just feeling how intimate the act of caring for an individual is.

CHAKRABARTI: Dr. Vindell Washington began his career in emergency medicine.

WASHINGTON: The trust that you have to have because you’re in trouble or you’re bringing your child, your most precious individual to you in the world … in for this care.

CHAKRABARTI: That intimate, sacred relationship is why we still call it health care, not a health transaction. Even as the American health care system has become aggressively transactional, increasingly impersonal, more expensive and less effective.

Which is why today, for the final episode in this series, we’re going to focus on how artificial intelligence could change your experience of health care and your relationship with your doctor.

Dr. Vindell Washington is now chief clinical officer at Verily Life Sciences, which is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Dr. Washington also served as national coordinator for health care information technology in the Obama administration.

So he has experience in hospitals and insurance, in government and now in the tech sector. At Verily, Dr. Washington leads the development of a new care platform called Onduo. It’s a virtual care tool that combines medical information with data that patients put in themselves, to create continuous customized treatments for chronic conditions.

WASHINGTON: So there would be a series of both passive and active data elements that might come across. You might have a blood pressure cuff reading, you may have a blood sugar reading, you may have some logging that you’ve done. So there’s mood logging that you can do with sort of a voice diary, etc., and they would all be sort of analyzed.

CHAKRABARTI: Practically speaking, how does it work? Well, patients see an app on their phone. Behind that app is machine learning technology that combines the patient’s medical and pharmaceutical data, information about who they are and where they live, insurance information, data from past doctor’s visits. And one more important thing.

WASHINGTON: I want to know things that happen, say, in between physician visits. And so for many years that’s been absent.

CHAKRABARTI: Think about it. To a doctor, the entirety of your life outside the five or 10 minutes she sees you in an appointment is really kind of a black box. The audio system proposes creating a window into that black box by analyzing those multiple data streams. Dr. Washington says the technology does that by incorporating another important information source.

WASHINGTON: It’s super important where I live and what circumstances I live in and whether or not I’m in a stressful environment. Whether or not I’m in a safe environment. Because those data feeds are often underappreciated in the direct care space, but they’re absolutely critical for the work that we’re trying to do.

CHAKRABARTI: Onduo is particularly focused on chronic diseases, the conditions that account for the vast majority of health care costs in the United States. One in every four health care dollars spent in this country is spent on care for people with diabetes, according to the CDC. Americans can also frequently suffer from more than one chronic disease.

For example, a patient could have high blood pressure and also suffer from diabetes and depression due to the stress of managing those chronic diseases. So Dr. Washington says while doctors know that such diseases are interconnected, they’re often treated separately. He says Onduo’s real time machine learning analysis takes a different approach.

WASHINGTON: Maybe talking to you about your blood pressure when you’ve expressed moderate anxiety or moderate depression is not the first step that you should take. Maybe we should get you to your licensed clinical social worker first. And even though you still have other conditions, it’s an order of march, and it’s an intensity that’s driven by machine learning kind of approaches.

As opposed to saying six things are done for a diabetic, ten things are done for a moderate, depressed person, and these seven things are done for somebody with uncontrolled hypertension. So if a patient comes in and they have eight items on their problem list, the ordering of the problem list is a bit of an art. And I would never be one that says that there should be no art in medicine. But I would like to be in a position to offer helpful suggestions to the providers delivering the care.

CHAKRABARTI: The Onduo system adds another layer. It’s also analyzing data across entire groups of patients, people with similar conditions living in similar environments. It’s taking a look at how they’re responding to various treatments. The tool then incorporates that information into the individual guidance it gives to doctors.

WASHINGTON: That kind of learning cycle is pretty rare in medicine.

CHAKRABARTI: Washington says the doctor, isn’t the only one getting insights from the AI. Patients also get the advantage of provider feedback and advice, in between regular medical appointments. So that takes us back to our main question. What impact could a tool like this have on that sacred doctor-patient relationship? On this, Dr. Vindell Washington is adamant.

WASHINGTON: We should not attribute some degree of intelligence to the machine itself.

CHAKRABARTI: He says, AI should assist or enhance, but never replace a physician’s judgment.

WASHINGTON: If things don’t seem right, they’re probably not right. If the outcomes are suspicious, you should have as high a degree as you’re doing, particularly the training aspects of this as you would any complex endeavor that you’re undergoing.

CHAKRABARTI: And how could it change the patient experience? Dr. Washington says that depends on one thing: a patient’s trust. Not necessarily trust in the technology, but trust in their doctor.

WASHINGTON: There’s no shortcut on the trust side. I mean, trust, and I’ve said this in my own life, in lots of different areas. Trust is really based on a series of promises that have been kept. And so when I think about what’s going to break down the barriers of people with AI and some of their chronic disease conditions, if the combination of predictions and interventions are improving all over the course of time. And I get something that’s better for me, than just the gestalt of my well-meaning and smart physician, then I’m all in for that. And I think that’s the way the public is going to react in the long term.

CHAKRABARTI: Dr. Vindell Washington is Chief Executive Officer at Onduo. That’s at Verily Life Sciences. Well, let’s turn now to Stacy Hart. She’s a patient and caregiver advocate, a consultant, and has spent 20 years working in health care and physician practice management. And she joins us from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Stacy, welcome to On Point.

STACY HURT: Hi, Meghna. Thank you for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: So, first of all, do you share Dr. Washington’s overall optimism that he had there at the end, that in the long run he sees AI as enhancing both health care, and potentially the doctor patient relationship?

HURT: I definitely do. But I share the same reservations about technology replacing that relationship, which is absolutely sacred. I’m a stage four cancer survivor, and I just think back to the times when I was interacting with my oncologist. And he had a saying that he said, I can tell if a patient’s doing well just by seeing them, I can walk into the room and know if they’re doing well, if they’re not doing well. And that’s not something that artificial intelligence can do.

I think about, you know, going through treatment and going through scans and how stressful that was. And I remember celebrating the good results and hugging my oncologist. And you can’t hug AI to celebrate those kinds of victories. So those are the concerns I have, but the optimism that I share is. AG as, as Dr. Washington said, aggregating this data and, and picking up on disease patterns so that we can identify those patterns, identify disease sooner, and hopefully get to faster cures and improve outcomes and ultimately save lives.

CHAKRABARTI: So but about that fundamental relationship, sacred is the word that you use. And we’re incorporating that into this conversation. And we’ve got about 30 seconds before our first break. How much did the relationship you have with your doctors contribute to your overall sort of path towards beating the cancer, you think?

HURT: That relationship was everything, not only between me and my oncologist, but me and my nurse. And they were wholly invested in my survival. And I wanted to fight cancer and beat it for them. Because I knew that they believed in me, and that they were doing all that they could to give me the best treatment possible. So that relationship kept me going, gave me hope, gave me faith, and ultimately led me to survive one victory.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, you know, when we come back, we’re going to talk more about how AI could have an impact on that, especially given how technology already has changed, in a sense, some fundamentals about the doctor-patient relationship. So it’s part four of our special series, Smarter health. We’ll be right back. This is On Point.

