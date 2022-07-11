Biologist behind 'Songs of the Humpback Whale' reflects on five decades since its release

Five decades ago, “Songs of the Humpback Whale” was released and would become the most popular nature recording in history. It also led to Congress passing the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Biologist Roger Payne, who produced the album, reflects on the album and its impact.

WBUR’s Barbara Moran reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

