A 'transition candidate': Where is America headed next?

During the 2020 Presidential campaign, Joe Biden called himself a “transition candidate.” With 18 months on the job, where has President Joe Biden taken the country, if anywhere new?

“I think he’s trying to move us back to some version of what he thought we were or what folks thought we were,” political activist Angela Peoples says. “And the reality is, there is no going back. There’s only an ability to go forward.”

But with so much gridlock in Washington, “How do we transition to a government that actually functions on behalf of the American people?” Democratic political strategist Mike Lux says.

Today, On Point: the “transition candidate,” where he’s brought the nation and where his party wants to go next.

Guests

Mike Lux, Democratic political strategist. Co-founder of Democracy Partners and Mike Lux Media. (@ProgressiveLux)

Jonathan Lemire, White House Bureau Chief at Politico. Host of “Way Too Early” on MSNBC. Author of the upcoming book “The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics after 2020.” (@JonLemire)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Also Featured

Angela Peoples, organizer, activist and political strategist. Co-founder and CEO of The South. (@MsPeoples)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.