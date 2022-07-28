Manchin and Schumer reach surprise deal on climate and tax bill

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have reached a deal on a $7 billion spending bill that includes health care, climate change, energy and tax policy. It’s a surprise turn by Manchin, who had until now said he wouldn’t support spending on climate change because of inflation concerns.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to NPR’s Kelsey Snell about what got Manchin on board and what’s in the bill.

