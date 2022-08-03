No egg? No sperm? No uterus? No problem: Researchers grow first fully synthetic mouse embryos

For the first time in history, researchers have grown mice embryos with no sperm, no egg and no uterus. A huge step forward, researchers hope the technology used to create the fully synthetic mice embryos will shed new insights into early cell development.

