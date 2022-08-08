What Jet and Ebony Magazines' archives will show the public

The National Museum of African American History and Culture and Getty Research Archive have acquired the Johnson Publishing archives, which include archives of the iconic publications Jet and Ebony.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to museum director Kevin Young about the collection and the process of making it public.

1954 Funmakers Ball participants Eddie McClennon, Bobbie Laney, 1st place winner for “Best Costume’ and Toni Evans pose for a photo. the annual event was held at the Rockland Palace in New York. (G. Marshall Wilson/EBONY Collection)

Rockstar Jimi Hendrix is photographed in London, England. (Charles Sanders/EBONY Collection)

Entertainer Pearl Bailey performs as ‘Frankie’ alongside dancer Carmen De Lavallade on the set of ‘Carmen Jones’ in this undated photo. The musical film was released on October 5, 1954 by Twentieth Century Fox. (Howard Morehead/Ebony Collection)

Rosa Parks. (EBONY Collection)

