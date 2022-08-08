What the Senate's tax, climate and health care bill means for corporations

On Sunday, Senate Democrats passed a sweeping, $740 billion tax, climate and health care reconciliation package.

Majority leader Chuck Schumer called it “one of the defining legislative feats of the 21st century.”

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill On Money.”

