Water usage cuts anticipated for 7 Western states amid drought

Published August 16, 2022 at 9:06 AM AKDT
A home with a swimming pool abuts the desert on the edge of the Las Vegas valley. (John Locher/AP)
Big cuts to water use are coming to seven Western states. In June, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to devise plans to reduce their water consumption by 15% amid a worsening drought in the Colorado River Basin. The deadline for those plans looms this week.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with KUNC’s Alex Hager.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.