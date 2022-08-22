© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!

New book 'Good Grief' explores dealing with pet loss

Published August 22, 2022 at 9:20 AM AKDT
E.B. Bartels at Framingham studio on Sunday September 8th, 2019 (HarperCollins)
E.B. Bartels at Framingham studio on Sunday September 8th, 2019 (HarperCollins)

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with E.B. Bartels, the author of the new book “Good Grief: On Loving Pets Here and Hereafter” about the human-pet bond and why their pets’ passing can cause owners profound grief.

Good Grief (HarperCollins)

 

Book excerpt: ‘Good Grief: On Loving Pets Here and Hereafter’

by E.B. Bartels

Excerpted from Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter © 2022 by E.B. Bartels. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.