Division of Elections still counting absentee ballots

Absentee votes are still being counted for the Aug. 16 elections.

According to a Tuesday update from the Alaska Division of Elections, Alaska Senate Republican candidate Tuckerman Babcock and Alaska House Republican candidate Justin Ruffridge are maintaining their leads in their respective primaries.

With more absentee votes counted in this tally, Babcock has just over 49 percent of the vote to Republican Jesse Bjorkman’s 36 percent in the race for Senate District D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch. Andy Cizek, running without party affiliation, has just under 15 percent of the vote.

In House District 7, representing Kenai and Soldotna, Ruffridge is leading with about 57 percent of votes to incumbent Republican Ron Gillham’s 43 percent.

Since both primaries have fewer than four candidates, all will advance to the general election in November. Pollsters say they’re unsure under the new system what primary results could indicate about how candidates could fare in the general election.

Meanwhile, Democrat Mary Peltola has increased her lead to nearly 39 percent in the special general election for the U.S. House of Representatives, according to the Tuesday update. Also running are Republicans Nick Begich III, who has about 28 percent of the vote, and Sarah Pali , who has about 31 percent. When the third-place candidate is eliminated at the end of the month, their votes will be redistributed to the remaining two candidates, per the new ranked choice system.

With the now-counted absentee ballots, voter turnout on the central Kenai Peninsula is up to almost 33 percent in House District 7 and just over 39 percent in House District 8.

The Division of Elections is still waiting on some absentee ballots to come in before it certifies its result. The next results update is Friday.

