NASA Artemis I launch scrubbed after engine issue

The launch of NASA’s new Artemis I mission has been called off after an issue occurred with one of the rocket’s engines. The mission was set to be NASA’s first step to taking humanity back to the moon and eventually further into deep space. Bryan Smith is director of Facilities, Test and Manufacturing at NASA’s Glenn Research Center and before that spent a decade as the agency’s director for Space Flight Systems.

He joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to explain what happened and what the future of the mission is.

