More than 500,000 homeless and 1,100 dead after floods cover a third of Pakistan

Published August 30, 2022 at 9:06 AM AKDT
Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, Pakistan. (Zahid Hussain/AP)
In Pakistan, more than 1,100 people are dead and nearly half a million are homeless after flooding left a third of the country under water. According to Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change, one town in the Sindh Province was hit with nearly 70 inches of water in a single day.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullians talks to Ishfaq Anwar, Pakistan country head for the Relief International not-for-profit. He joins her from Islamabad.

To help:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.