'Wait Wait' for Sept. 3, 2022: With Not My Job guest Chris Estrada

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Chris Estrada and panelists Maeve Higgins, Mo Rocca and Skyler Higley. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The GOAT Tries To Retire; A Picture Paints A Thousand Secrets; I Will Always Walk You

Panel Questions

A Too Beautiful Union

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about something fun to do before the end of summer, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: This Fool's Chris Estrada answers three questions about April Fools Pranks

Chris Estrada was working at a warehouse when he got the call that his show This Fool had been picked up by Hulu with the help of Fred Armisen. Estrada knows about the ups and downs of comedy, but what does he know about April Fools' pranks?

Panel Questions

The Hotwire Challenge, One Way To Solve A Food Crisis; Gonzo Journalism

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Big Change For Toilet Paper; The Truth About Charles Dickens?; An Emotional Support Reptile

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Doggy Parton, what will be the next celebrity product?

