Supporting families in poverty will take more than a tax credit

Childhood poverty has hit a historic low in the U.S., but the good news may not last for long as some temporary measures such as an expanded child tax credit to support families during the pandemic have ended.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson looks ahead with Stacia West, an associate professor of social work at the University of Tennessee and co-founding director of the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.