How Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is helping doctors understand long COVID

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, scientists have learned a lot about COVID.

Long COVID remains a big mystery.

“Long COVID is destroying lives. It is actively destroying lives. And right now, there is no known cure for long COVID,” Dr. David Putrino says.

Meanwhile, researchers who’ve spent decades studying Chronic Fatigue Syndrome also known as ME/CFS, are saying, ‘We can help.’

“There is a lot to be learned from ME/CFS research and it would facilitate what’s happening in long COVID research and move it along a lot more quickly, if there was better coordination,” Dr. Lucinda Bateman says.

Today, On Point: How doctors studying a condition that many in the medical community have long been skeptical about, could help reveal the mysteries of long COVID.

Guests

Dr. David Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation for Mount Sinai Health System. (@PutrinoLab)

Dr. Lucinda Bateman, founder and medical director of the Bateman Horne Resource Center. (@LBatemanMD)

Also Featured

Hanna Tripp, director of operations for the Afghan Medical Professionals Association of America.

Related Reading

Recover COVID Study: “RECOVER COVID” — “The National Institutes of Health (NIH) created the RECOVER Initiative to learn about the long-term effects of COVID.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.