The Central Valley city of Coalinga, California, is on the verge of running out of water unless provided help soon.

Mayor pro tem Ray Singleton talks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about what’s going on and what is next for the city as it prepares to run out of an element the rest of us take for granted.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.