Kevin Nealon draws on his comic talents for coffee table book of caricatures 'I Exaggerate'

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with SNL alumnus Kevin Nealon. In addition to his talents as a stand-up comic, actor, and writer, Nealon is also an artist. His new book of caricatures and stories “I Exaggerate: My Brushes with Fame” is out this week.

The Cover of “I Exaggerate.” (Courtesy)

Jim Carrey. (Courtesy of Kevin Nealon)

Kevin Nealon. (Courtesy of Kevin Nealon)

Dana Carvey. (Courtesy of Kevin Nealon)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.