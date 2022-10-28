Britain is on Prime Minister number three, in just the past two months.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak now leads a chaotic Conservative Party — one that’s always had its own internal divisions, over Brexit for example, and now over how to handle the post-Brexit economy.

But some British political observers say the real gremlins roiling the Tories aren’t just messing with policy — they’re messing with reality.

“We’re becoming anesthetized to the rising temperature in which facts get lost, constitutional norms trashed,” says Emily Maitlis, co-host of the podcast The News Agents. “We have to stop normalizing the absurd.”

Today, On Point: Modern conservatism, and its discontents in Britain.

Guests

Emily Maitlis, co-host of The News Agents, a daily podcast from the UK broadcaster Global. She was previously host of the BBC flagship show Newsnight. (@maitlis)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

