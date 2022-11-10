Environmental reporters share the biggest climate issues impacting Brazil, Nigeria, Pakistan

It’s no question that climate change is an urgent issue affecting the entire world. Still, journalists continue to face challenges in helping people understand the climate crisis facing their local regions.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young convenes a roundtable of reporters from Brazil, Nigeria and Pakistan to hear about the key issues affecting their local communities — from deforestation to flooding — as world leaders meet for COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The panel includes Giovana Girardi, a freelance environmental journalist from São Paulo, Brazil, Vivian Chime in Abuja, Nigeria, a climate change reporter for TheCable and a COP27 climate justice fellow for Climate Tracker, and Zuha Siddiqui in Karachi, Pakistan, a freelance environmental reporter and journalism professor at Habib University.

