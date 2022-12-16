Elon Musk suspends high-profile journalists from Twitter

Last night, Elon Musk, took the dramatic step of suspending a number of high profile journalists off Twitter, despite repeated statements about “freedom of speech” on the platform. The suspension drew widespread criticism of censorship.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Zoë Schiffer, managing editor of Platformer, a publication about the intersection of tech and democracy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.