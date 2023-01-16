How an 'anti-planner' helps artist with ADHD get stuff done

Like many Americans, neurodiverse artist Dani Donovan sometimes struggles with feeling overwhelmed or burned out. She gets distracted by screens and can be unmotivated to get stuff done. She’s popular on TikTok for sharing candidly how having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, impacts her.

One approach that has worked to turn herself around and be more productive is throwing out the traditional idea of a calendar and a schedule, with dates and times. And she’s found that even those who haven’t been diagnosed can relate to her way of coping.

She talks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about her activity book for procrastinators called “The Anti-Planner.”

