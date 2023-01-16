© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!

Ukraine update: From Soledar to weapons from the UK

Published January 16, 2023 at 9:06 AM AKST

On Sunday, Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Ukraine “almost certainly maintained positions” in the town of Soledar, even though Russia claims to have captured it. We look at what that fight says about the larger war, a leadership change and new weapons headed to Ukraine from the UK.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jeffrey Edmonds, a CNA research scientist who focuses on the Russian military and the former director for Russia on the National Security Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.