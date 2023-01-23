How Asian Americans are coping with the Monterey Park shooting

The Lunar New Year is supposed to be a time of joy across Asian cultures, to welcome good luck. But it’s getting off to a somber start this year after a mass shooting over the weekend in Monterey Park, California.

A gunman killed at least 10 people and injured at least 10 others during a celebration at a ballroom dance hall. Investigators say the motive is unclear and that the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Event organizers in some cities are now canceling Lunar New Year events, or they’re beefing up security as a precaution.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Josie Huang, who reports on Asian American communities in Southern California for KPCC.

