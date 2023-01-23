Jill Schlesinger explores making a life change without breaking the bank in new book

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with CBS business analyst Jill Schlesinger about her new book “The Great Money Reset: Change Your Work, Change Your Wealth, Change Your Life” about how to shore up financially when considering a major life or career change.

Jill Schlesinger is the author of “The Great Money Reset.” (Courtesy of Jill Schlesinger)

Book excerpt: “The Great Money Reset: Change Your Work, Change Your Wealth, Change Your Life”

By Jill Schlesinger

From “The Great Money Reset” by Jill Schlesinger. Copyright (c) 2023 by the author and reprinted by permission of St. Martin’s Publishing Group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.