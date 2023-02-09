© 2023 KDLL
How Doctors Without Borders is addressing earthquake damage in Syria

Published February 9, 2023 at 8:06 AM AKST
A man looks on at search and rescue operations conducted in the rubble of a collapsed building, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Feb 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east. The combined death toll has risen to over 1,900 for Turkey and Syria after the region's strongest quake in nearly a century. (Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images)
Sherwan Qasem, a Syrian officer with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to talk about recovery efforts and the personal impact of the deadly earthquake in Syria.

How to help earthquake victims:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

