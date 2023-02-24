It's 'Puppy Love': How Bendu, an elder dog with terminal cancer, found his forever home

Older dogs, particularly those with special needs, are difficult to place in new homes. Add that to overcrowded animal shelters and you have a lot of unwanted dogs and cats.

But Bendu, a dog found running loose last November who was just diagnosed with terminal cancer, recently found his new people and the whole family couldn’t be happier.

Stina Sieg of Colorado Public Radio reports.

Kyle Chu and Sophia Sincevich and their rescue dog, Bendu. Bendu is estimated to be 10 years old, has been diagnosed with cancer, and is expected to live only six months to a year. (Stina Sieg/CPR)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

