Sri Lanka secures $3 billion IMF bailout for ailing economy

Sri Lanka has secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund after nearly a year of working on a deal. The nation is in the grips of an economic crisis, but it is hoped the bailout could kickstart a recovery.

Menaka Indrakumar is a reporter based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. She joins Deepa Fernandes for the latest.

