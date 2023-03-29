New campaign highlights Black maternal health

A group focused on Black maternal health is launching a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the disproportionate rate that Black women die in and after pregnancy.

The group behind the campaign is called Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project. It started after Dr. Shalon Irving died of complications from hypertension weeks after giving birth. Her mother, Wanda Irving, co-founded the group.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Wanda Irving.

