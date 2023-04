Warner Brothers Discovery will combine the two streaming services, Discovery-Plus and HBO Max, into one app called Max.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans tells host Deepa Fernandes what we can expect from this new service. He also talks about — spoiler alert — the latest developments in the hit show “Succession.”

