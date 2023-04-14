© 2023 KDLL
Tennessee, Michigan among states taking up gun legislation as annual NRA meeting kicks off

Published April 14, 2023 at 4:20 AM AKDT

The National Rifle Association’s annual meeting kicks off Friday in Indianapolis. The event comes on the heels of numerous mass shootings, including in Louisville and Nashville, and as many states are making changes to their gun laws.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Darrell Miller, Duke Law professor and co-director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

