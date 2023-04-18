Is 'ladies' acceptable workplace language?

Are there words and phrases that are no longer acceptable or off-limits in the workplace? What happens if you’re unaware that you’re using them? It’s not always a simple right or wrong, and people might not agree on what they are.

Vito Perrone had been offered the superintendent’s position at Easthampton High School recently, but the School Committee chair rescinded the offer after Perrone used the word “ladies” to describe her and other women, though there were other issues affecting the decision as well.

Host Robin Young talks to Perrone and linguist Deborah Tannen about the complicated issue of language in the workspace.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

