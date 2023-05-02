17 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant.

And there’s one non-profit monopoly that influences the lives and deaths of thousands.

It’s the United Network for Organ Sharing, or UNOS, the single organization that runs America’s organ transplant system.

“Far too many Americans are dying needlessly because UNOS and many of the transplant organizations it oversees are failing and seem uninterested in improving,” Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon says.

Senator Elizabeth Warren wants UNOS banned.

“You should lose this contract,” Sen. Warren says. “You should not be allowed anywhere near the organ transplant system in this country. Patients and families deserve better than what they are getting from UNOS.”

Reform is coming. This fall, contracts will be open for bids for the first time.

Read: The reform announcement here. Read the Senate finance report on UNOS here.



“Government now can hold its contractors, plural, to much higher standards. And if someone isn’t good, they can lose their contract,” Greg Segal, patient advocate and co-founder of Organize, says.

Today, On Point: Reforming the country’s organ transplant system.

Guests

Jennifer Erickson, senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. She served in the Obama White House as the assistant director of innovation for growth in the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Author of the opinion piece Dozens of Americans die daily waiting for an organ transplant. Why do we let this happen?

Also Featured

LaQuayia “LQ” Goldring, 33-year-old from Kentucky who’s been waiting 8+ years for a kidney transplant.

Related Reading

STAT News: “The organ procurement system is failing people of color like me. It’s time for reform” — “I am a Black woman who has been waiting for seven years for a kidney transplant. The organ procurement system has failed me — apparently by design.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.