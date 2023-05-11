A divided Congress sets the stage for tough negotiations for the new farm bill

The farm bill is up for renewal. This year’s farm bill — set to last for five years — is expected to cost some $709 billion, the most expensive ever. And with the debt ceiling crisis looming, some Republican lawmakers want to cut spending in farm bill programs.

Xcaret Nuñez of Harvest Public Media looks at the four most expensive sections of the bill and why they matter.

