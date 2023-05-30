What the debt ceiling deadline means for your money

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

The U.S. debt ceiling deadline is quickly approaching.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday evening reached a deal to avoid default, but members of Congress still need to vote on the measure.

How will it impact your personal finances if the U.S. government can’t pay its bills?

“If they actually default, that’s catastrophic,” says personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary. “The markets will respond. People may actually not get a check.”

Today, On Point: Answers to your personal finance questions as the debt ceiling deadline looms.

Michelle Singletary, Personal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of What to Do with Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide. Her column “The Color of Money” is syndicated in newspapers across the country.

PRESIDENT BIDEN [Tape]: We’ve got good news. … I just spoke with Speaker McCarthy, and we’ve reached a bipartisan budget agreement that we’re ready to move to the full Congress.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Much to the relief of the entire world, watching as the United States stands near inches from the cliff edge of historic default. President Biden announced over the weekend that he and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have come to an agreement on a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

BIDEN [Tape]: Takes the threat of catastrophic default off the table, protects our hard earned and historic economic recovery. And the agreement also represents a compromise, which means no one got everything they want. But that’s the responsibility of governing.

CHAKRABARTI: If the deal passes Congress and that’s still an if, because Republican hardliner Representative Chip Roy of Texas called the deal a, quote, turd sandwich. And Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington objected to the fact that the Biden administration even allowed the GOP to use a potential default as leverage in the first place. So, if the deal passes Congress, the agreement would most immediately suspend the debt ceiling until January 2025.

So what did the threat of crashing the American economy actually yield? What’s in the deal? Well, there are some clawbacks of IRS funding and unspent COVID relief funds. There are new requirements for some food aid. Also, non-defense discretionary spending will be flat next year, which means that funding for domestic programs across the board, except Social Security and Medicare will stay the same next year. They will rise by 1% in 2025.

The caps are a major Republican priority. The deal also sets six years of appropriations targets. However, those targets are not enforceable. Not everyone has to belt tighten, though. There’s no rollback on tax cuts for the richest Americans or corporations. Meanwhile, the deal would also raise the defense budget to $886 billion next year. So, all in all, it means that total government spending over the next several years, after all of this debt ceiling wrangling, is likely to be nearly exactly what it is today.

So, Michelle, first of all, I know that government budgeting isn’t like a family’s budget because, of course, the government can print its own money. But Michelle, humor me for just a minute here for a second, okay? Because if a family came to you right, and said, Michelle, we need to control our spending, we’ve got a brand-new budget for the next couple of years, and here’s our plan.

We’re going to spend the same money on food, the same amount of money on food. Inflation be darned. Okay, we’re not increasing our budget for food, but we’re also, because we need it, we’re going to buy that brand new top of the line 2025 SUV that we’ve always wanted. Would you say, oh, bravo, American family X, you’ve done well. You have mastered the art of budgeting.

MICHELLE SINGLETARY: Yeah, I would not, of course. And, you know, there is a lot of comparison to what’s happening to the federal government to personal budgets. But we do need to make the distinction. They are different. And there are some things that the government is responsible for, and should be responsible for, to help families stay above the poverty line or not sink below it. With the family, of course, you don’t buy that SUV.

Of course, you cut out things that are not necessary. But even with the family, there are things you just can’t cut. The cost of the roof over your head and the food on your table. And so that’s why a lot of families are struggling, because they can’t cut that. And then they end up cutting things like maybe instead of three meals a day they have two, or they send their kids to school hungry. And so while we do need to chastise the government for its overspending, we have to understand it. In a lot of ways, they’re doing the same thing that many families find themselves in the position of doing, which is trying to make do with what they have.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, of course, everyone knows Michelle Singletary because we lovingly call her one of our Money Ladies. Most often she appears with Rana Foroohar on this on our show. Michelle’s also the nationally syndicated personal finance columnist for The Washington Post. … So, Michelle, it’s really great to have you back on the show. And, you know, there I was trying to throw you a softball about our chance to be cynical about politicians and you had to make it all real and serious on me.

SINGLETARY: I know, right? You know, it’s so funny because people say that all the time. And, you know, I’ve been writing about the debt ceiling. And people will say, the government, they must cut. Except when you really ask them, but don’t cut me. Don’t cut the stuff that I like. And that is why we’ve got where we are. Certainly, we need to have a balanced budget, just because we can’t keep issuing debt to pay our bills.

But right now, you know, just after a horrific time for personal health and wealth, being the pandemic, this is not the time to say, you know, those poor people over there, they don’t need any more food. We need to cut that or other programs like that. We must be more generous to people who are just surviving and perhaps look at other places where we can cut.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So let’s just talk a little bit about some of the proposals that are in the 99-page deal here with, you know, the big asterisks that, as I mentioned earlier, there’s some noise coming from both hardliners on the right and the Progressive Caucus on the left. So this isn’t a done deal by any measure just yet.

But what do you think of some of the changes that we see here, for example, changes in SNAP, right, the supplementary nutrition program. So for folks between the ages of 50 to 54, and I believe these would be particularly people who do not have children, there would be new work requirements added to their SNAP eligibility that they would have to work 20 hours a week to receive aid.

SINGLETARY: You know, on paper, these kinds of proposals always make sense to the number crunchers, right? Well, they’re a healthy adult. They should be working. But, you know, if you’ve ever worked with the poor, it’s much more complicated than that. And I will have to say, to characterize people as if they’re lazy and they just want to, you know, suck off the teat of the government. Is it correct?

Because a lot of times people aren’t working for a number of reasons, like in that age group, perhaps they’re taking care of their elderly parents. There are a lot of home caregivers who chose to stay out of the workforce so they can take care of their elderly parents who don’t have long term care insurance or benefits, perhaps there’s some mental health issues. There [are] some health issues.

You know, maybe they live in a rural area where they can’t get to a job. Sure, there are a lot of jobs out there, but do you want to be 50 or 54 trying to work in a restaurant bussing tables? I mean, you got to look at the totality of what’s going on. And I have never met, and I work in our communities. I have been doing this for a long time. I have a ministry at my church.

So I’m working with people that they’re talking about. And not a single person has ever said to me, I don’t want to work. I just want to get money from the government, not a single person. There are reasons why they’re not working. And this is where we want to draw the line, to not give people money so that they can have food on their table? That is the line when we know that doing the 2017 tax cuts, we gave tax cuts to the wealthiest of Americans, the wealthiest corporations, they get a break. But a person who’s 50, who may be taking care of their parents at home can’t have enough money to put food on their table, that’s the lie.

CHAKRABARTI: … I’m seeing here numbers from the Census Bureau itself. This is from the American Community Survey. They published some results back in 2020. And they found this is from the Census Bureau, that more than three quarters of families, so these are at least multi-person households, three quarters of families receiving SNAP benefits had already at least one person working, and two thirds of those families already had two or more workers.

So, like, I’m just not sure how many working, you know, able bodied aged 50 to 54 single Americans receiving SNAP out there we’re talking about even, in terms of who aren’t working right now. So I’m not sure how effective the notion is even going to be.

SINGLETARY: It’s not effective. And what ends up happening is if those, you know, folks that too fall into this category, they end up going to food pantries, they end up going hungry. And that’s really what ends up happening. It doesn’t, it’s not effective. And even, you know, when we looked at Welfare-to-Work, that sort of push for even single mothers who are at home, or single dads at home, we found that a lot of reasons why they weren’t working, you know why? Because they couldn’t afford child care.

And so you’re saying, yes, go out and get that job making minimum wage and all of that wage is going to go to take care of that kid that you have to put in daycare. And I already know people are forming their tweets and their emails saying, well, they shouldn’t have had the kids in the first place. You know what? That is too late to have that argument. The kids are here. The parents are here. Let’s figure out how to help them and give them a lift up so that they can provide for themselves.

CHAKRABARTI: And this number of how many people are already working while receiving SNAP benefits, it’s pretty consistent. There’s another study I’m seeing from the Center for Budget Policy and Priorities, and they found the same number. Three quarters of adults who participate in SNAP are typically already working. I mean, so what does this tell you overall … about the financial situation of America’s working poor. I mean, what left do they have to give in order to help the federal government be more responsible with its budget?

SINGLETARY: They don’t have much left. They don’t. And a lot of them are working jobs. They’re working at jobs, paying low wages, long hours, and a lot of their money, they’re not wasting their money. A lot of their money goes to also housing. So what goes hand in hand to the food crisis is the housing crisis. And that is what’s happening. And these types of cuts don’t help them.

