Many Americans look to work as a means of self-actualization, community and purpose.

But if our job is our only identity – what happens if we lose it?

“Certainly, we are all more than workers. We are also neighbors and friends and siblings and citizens and artists and travelers,” Simone Stolzoff says.

“And yet, if we give all of our best time and energy to our work life, other identities that exist within us can wither.”

Today, On Point: Instead of finding that dream job, why not find the good enough job?

Simone Stolzoff, author of the book “The Good Enough Job.”

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: My hometown of Corvallis, Oregon used to have a summer science and art festival called Da Vinci Days. And when I was in ninth grade, that year, they brought in a guest speaker from NASA. And it’s funny now because I don’t remember his name or his specific job, but I do remember exactly what he said.

He wasn’t an astronaut. He was an engineer though, who had stars in his eyes when he talked about his work and he said, “I don’t really have a job. I have a hobby that I love and I just happen to get paid for it.” And let me tell you, 14-year-old Meghna was sitting in that audience, mesmerized thinking, “Oh my God, yes, that is exactly what I want when I grow up.”

I want my work to be my passion.

This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. And alas, I did not become an astronaut or a career engineer, but that message about finding your passion in your work really stuck. It’s one I’d been hearing for virtually all my life and maybe your life, too. In fact, in the past 50 years, the exhortation to find your dream job has thoroughly permeated how Americans talk about — and believe they’re supposed to think about — working life. It’s plastered on coffee mugs, office plaques, in job postings, in high school and college counseling sessions and in books. So many books. Where occurrence of the phrase “dream job” has grown more than 10,000%. In 2005, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs crystallized the message in his commencement address to the graduates of Stanford University.

STEVE JOBS: I’m convinced that the only thing that kept me going was that I loved what I did. You’ve got to find what you love, and that is as true for work as it is for your lovers. Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work.

And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.

CHAKRABARTI: More than 42 million people have since watched that speech online. But dreams don’t always manifest in reality, do they? So what happens when your very identity, how you define yourself, is imbued with the pursuit of that passion, that dream job?

It felt like such a weighty decision, not because I was trying to set myself up for financial security or anything pragmatic like that, but it was just this pressure. Find your passion. Find this thing that is going to be the identity that rules who you are.

CHAKRABARTI: Anna Jean Wirth lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

When it came time to pick a major in college, she’d always loved science, so she chose chemistry and even went on to get her PhD in it.

WIRTH: I remember in grad school the crushing expectations for the amount of effort and passion that you put into your time in the lab. 12, 14 hour days, at least six, often seven days a week.

But if you weren’t so motivated that this was everything you did, and it was just the vast majority of your time and your identity, you were less than, you were a failure. You weren’t serious, perhaps lazy. You were not the ideal in that world.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, Anna liked what she did, but it was her job. It was what she did to pay the bills, and she didn’t want that to be all she did or all she was.

WIRTH: It was hard for me to accept that I did not feel that kind of passion for that kind of work. I didn’t want to be in the lab for much more than 10 or 12 hours a day. I craved hobbies, I craved other things, and it made me feel like a failure, like I had failed to find my true vocation. And it sent me into something of a panic because what is my life if I haven’t found my true vocation?

CHAKRABARTI: Anna struggled with that feeling for many years, but today at 35 years old, she says she has finally come to peace with it. She’s no longer in science. Instead, she’s the associate director of the Air Force’s Research Management Program at the Rand Group, where she does things like study how much it would cost to make changes in the F-35A aircraft maintenance plan.

More importantly, Anna says she has a family of her own, a rich social life and hobbies, and those are the things that give her life meaning.

WIRTH: I’m really okay with the fact that my job is a job that I find interesting. It’s part of my social life. I love my colleagues. But it is certainly not who I am.

I’m so much more than that job.

CHAKRABARTI: That’s Anna Jean Wirth, an On Point listener in Pittsburgh. I wanted to start with Anna’s story because it is one of many you told us, prompted by the recent book written by today’s guest, the book is called “The Good Enough Job,” and it’s by Simone Stolzoff, and he joins us from San Francisco.

Simone, welcome to On Point.

SIMONE STOLZOFF: Meghna, thanks for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: And I apologize for mispronouncing your last name. It’s Stolzoff. Did I get that right?

STOLZOFF: Yes. You wouldn’t be the first.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. My last name is Chakrabarti. I’m sensitive to being, trying to get things right here. Now I wonder, Simone, if you could first tell us what in Anna’s story in particular resonated with you as you heard it?

STOLZOFF: It’s a very common story. For this book I spoke to over a hundred workers across the American economy, and not only in the stories that I heard, but in my own personal life, it really resonates, this idea that we must find our vocation, we must find our dream job. As Steve Jobs said, very fitting last name.

That if we don’t find our dream job or if we don’t find what we love, we won’t be able to do good work, and I think it provides a few risks. As Anna said, it creates this massive expectation and lots of room for disappointment underneath it. It can neglect other aspects of who we are. And the third, as many Americans have learned recently, if your job is your sole source of identity or in meaning and you lose your job, it can send you for an existential loop.

CHAKRABARTI: Ah. I think it’s pretty commonly understood. That a part of how Americans view themselves has always been bound up in that Protestant work ethic. And then you write about how specifically, Calvinism. But I want to spend a minute or two talking about the sort of modern incarnation of this idea of finding purpose through work. Because in your book, you write that a major turning point in this view of what work is supposed to mean comes in 1970 with the publication of a different book called “What Color Is Your Parachute?” by Richard Nelson Bolles. Now Simone, I actually dug up a really early version, an early edition of that book, and there’s a chapter in it called “What Skills Do You Most Enjoy Using?”

Where Bolles writes, “There’s a vast world of work out there where people live for the weekends, essentially. Because they’re bored during the week and on the weekend they can go do what they really want to do. And then he writes, “The world does not need more such poor souls. The word world needs people who feel true enthusiasm for their work.

You can choose to see it as fun, an exploration of the inner world of yourself as a means of gaining more of a sense of control over your life and of your destiny under God.”

So what is it about the world of work in America in the 1960s, the late ’60s that made Bolles’ message both revolutionary and so resonant at the time?

STOLZOFF: Yeah. Thinking from today’s perspective, you might think that the idea that we should look to work as a reflection of ourselves, as a means of self-actualization is self-evident. But wasn’t the case. Coming out of World War II, we had a very different economy. Work was very much framed as something that you do to be a productive member of society, or maybe to be able to care for your family or take care of your material livelihood.

And then Bolles comes out with this book, or has a relatively revolutionary idea. That work can be a reflection of your passion. Not only can it be, but it ought to be. And so you see sparing from this moment in the ’70s, paired with the decline of some of the other sources of meaning and identity in Americans’ lives.

Things like organized religion and neighborhood and community groups. This explosion of people looking to work as their primary means of self-actualization. And as I argue in the book, that isn’t necessarily an expectation that our jobs are designed to bear.

CHAKRABARTI: Do you know what’s really interesting though?

Once I started reading, I had never read “What Color is Your Parachute?” before yesterday. And so once I started reading it I had a bit of trouble putting it down. Because Bolles actually, when you read deeply into it, and you get to especially the appendix, he actually equates, openly equates secular work with religiosity, right?

There’s an entire part of the appendix called “How to Find Your Mission in Life,” and he says, “The universe or God caused us to be born for some unique reason to contribute to life on earth, something that no one else can contribute in quite the same way.” And then he says, “Yes, he’s a Christian.” He absolutely states that openly. And he continues to write that he believes, “A person’s employment, their vocation,” a religiously imbued word, “is what they’ve been called to do in the secular world.”

And he says, “Finding your mission is finding what you can do day-to-day to make this world a better place, following and leading the guidance of God’s spirit around you.” In a sense, wasn’t he selling work as a religion from the start? Just repackaged for our secular world where, I don’t know, maybe the invisible hand wasn’t necessarily God, but capitalism.

STOLZOFF: Yeah, I spoke to Richard’s son for the book, his son named Gary. And he said, “As you can see in the text, he wrote Mission with a capital M. And vocation with a capital V.” There was this always this idea of equating our work with our worthiness to become essentially a child on the path to heaven.

And this isn’t necessarily new. If you think back to our country’s foundation, as you mentioned, the Protestant work ethic and capitalism were really the two strands that entwined to form our country’s DNA. So from those early days, you have an economic system that values growth and a religious system that values material wealth.

As a sign of your path to heaven, and it creates this perfect storm for a country that worships work.

CHAKRABARTI: Worships work, okay. So it’s become as you write in the book, an ism, work-ism.

