Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Jane Clayson get the latest on a possible third indictment of former President Donald Trump and how House Republicans took aim at President Biden in hearings this week. Chad Pergram of Fox News and Toluse Olorunnipa of the Washington Post join the Friday politics roundtable.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.