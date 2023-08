Hawaii faces devastation Friday as residents grapple with the damage from blazing wildfires on Maui Island. At least 55 people are dead and that number is expected to rise. Hundreds remain missing.

We get the latest from Jill Cowan, a reporter with the New York Times in Maui.

