India lands a spacecraft on the moon

India succeeded in its effort to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole. Scientists believe the mission could yield important clues about the presence of water and other important elements. With the successful mission, India became only the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

