The constitutional case to ban Trump from the presidency

Published September 11, 2023 at 4:20 AM AKDT
Supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer at the South Dakota Republican Party Monumental Leaders rally on Sept. 8, 2023. (Toby Brusseau/AP)
Two conservative lawyers have made the case that the 14th Amendment bars former President Donald Trump from seeking the Oval Office again. They believe Section 3, which bars anyone who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” applies to Trump. The position is a contentious one and has drawn much attention and ire.

Zack Beauchamp is a senior correspondent at Vox where he covers challenges to democracy and right-wing populism. He joins Robin Young to unpack the argument and the politically risky ramifications of such a move.

