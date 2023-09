Omekongo Dibinga, a poet, rapper and professor at American University, joins us to talk about how hip-hop has spread across the globe as a tool for social change.

Featured artists

Sonita Alizadeh

Watch on YouTube.

Dekyi Tsering

Watch on YouTube.

Rayes Le Bled

Watch on YouTube.

Somos Mujeres Somos Hip Hop

Watch on YouTube.

