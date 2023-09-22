© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, donate today

Four hikers rescued from lake near Seward

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published September 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM AKDT

Alaska State Troopers reported emergency services rescued four hikers near Paradise Lake on Wednesday morning.

The four hikers from Missouri arrived at the Upper Paradise Lake Public Cabin northeast of Seward by charter plane. The area around the public cabin is considered very remote and occasionally has poor weather.

When returning to the cabin on a hike, three of them could not move due to the cold and called state troopers. One hiker continued alone to the cabin.

Lifemed rescued the stranded three hikers and transported them to Providence Seward Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment for hypothermia and exposure. They transported one hiker in serious condition before returning for the other two.

The Alaska Air National Guard found the last hiker near the cabin and transported him to the hospital where he refused medical treatment.

State troopers have not reported any deaths.

Tags
Kenai Peninsula News
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep