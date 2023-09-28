PEPFAR: The anti-AIDS program that changed the world now under threat

Twenty years ago, President George W. Bush launched a massive public health initiative – known as PEPFAR.

Some health workers in Africa say the results have been miraculous.

“PEPFAR is equal to the United States. People know you say PEPFAR, people know PEPFAR is USA,” Nkatha Njeru, CEO of the Africa Christian Health Associations Platform, says. “So it’s been a very good thing that the Americans have done.”

Now, a small group in Congress wants to kill the plan.

Today, On Point: Why one of the most successful public health programs is in peril.

Guests

Nkatha Njeru, CEO of the Africa Christian Health Associations Platform, an umbrella group which serves Christian Health Associations and Church Health Networks in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Shepherd Smith, co-founder of Children’s AIDS Fund International. Co-author of the forthcoming book “A Journey of Faith.”

Sarah Owermohle, Washington correspondent at the health and medical news website STAT.

Also Featured

Dr. Mark Dybuk, U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator during the Bush Admin.

