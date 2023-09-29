Historian Heather Cox Richardson's notes on the state of America
Historian Heather Cox Richardson is one of the most important public intellectuals in the country.
Her newsletter “Letters from an American” reaches more than a million people every day.
She says her understanding of American history gives her hope for America’s future.
Today, On Point: Our conversation with historian Heather Cox Richardson, recorded before a live studio audience at WBUR’s CitySpace.
Guest
Heather Cox Richardson, historian and author of the newsletter “Letters from an American.” Her new book is “Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
