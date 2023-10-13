Dollar General implements mobile health van

Dollar General, the retailer with more stores than any other across the country, has a primary care experiment going in three small Tennessee towns. Will people use a mobile health van in the Dollar General parking lot? Chilly reception so far indicates this is probably not the answer to the shortage of health care in rural communities.

