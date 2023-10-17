© 2023 KDLL
Military analysts on what's next in Israel's war on Hamas

Published October 17, 2023 at 5:40 AM AKDT
Palestinian emergency services and local citizens search for victims in buildings destroyed during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 17, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with intelligence expert and University of Michigan professor Javed Ali and former U.S. Army intelligence officer and director of the Spy Museum Christopher Costa about the failures that led up to the Hamas attacks in Israel, and what’s next as Israel wages a war with Hamas that could include a ground invasion of Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.