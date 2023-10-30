Homer Police charge man with second degree murder

Homer Police arrested Arturo Mondragon-Lopez, 35, and charged him with second degree murder on Saturday afternoon.

According to the case’s charging document, Mondragon-Lopez called 911 reporting he shot and killed his girlfriend, Brianna Hetrick. Police and state troopers arrived at the scene and arrested him, bringing him to Homer Jail.

Hetrick was 22 years old. An autopsy is currently being done to determine the cause of death.

Mondragon-Lopez was arraigned today at Homer Court. Bail is set at a $250,000 performance bond and $250,000 to be paid if he doesn’t appear in court, with requirements for third party custody, obeying all laws and normal conditions.

The court scheduled preliminary hearings for November 8 and 17 at the Kenai Courthouse.

