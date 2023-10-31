UAW reaches tentative agreement: What one Ford worker thinks
We get the latest on the United Autoworkers Union’s tentative agreements with automakers General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis from Michigan Radio’s Tracy Samilton.
And Tiffanie Simmons, a final assembly worker at UAW Local 900, the Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, talks about the tentative deals reached with the Big Three automakers to end the six-week strike by the UAW.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.