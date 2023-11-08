Borough assembly changes invocation process, approves funding resolutions

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed numerous resolutions last night appropriating funding for communities throughout the peninsula. Among those included redistributing funding for Clam Gulch, Razdolna and Nanwalek, as well as accepting funds for emergency management services.

In the south peninsula, the assembly approved rezoning 40 acres of land in Happy Valley that originally belonged to the Department of Natural Resources into lots for single family residences.

The assembly also approved over $304,000 going to Seward and roughly $350 going to Homer from Commercial Passenger Vessel Tax proceeds.

Resolutions that garnered public comment included one around transportation priorities, a resolution supporting state legislative bills around sex trafficking, and a change to how invocations for assembly meetings will be conducted.

Nikiski resident Ray Southwell brought up different actions the community can take outside legislation to address sex trafficking issues.

“We on the Kenai Peninsula are serious about eradicating sex trafficking on the Kenai Peninsula,” he said.

The assembly approved all the resolutions the public commented on, including requiring invocations to be done by chaplains instead of any member of the public. However, assembly president Brent Johnson took that resolution off the consent agenda to discuss before the assembly voted to approve it.

Members from the Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District also gave a quarterly report to the assembly. They announced special projects manager Cassidi Cameron would become the district’s executive director next year. In the report, Cameron outlined issues related to quality of life the district would focus on moving forward.

“We're identifying that the broadband infrastructure and connectivity is very important in health care, education, business, commerce, the way that we communicate with our family members and our friends and neighbors,” she said.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District gave a quarterly report as well. College and Career Readiness Coordinator Annaleah Karron highlighted the current state of the district’s career and technical education offerings and its impact on students.

“The graduation rate for CTE students – students who take two or more career technical education classes in the Kenai Peninsula borough school district – is 96.5%,” Karron said.

She said this year’s offerings focus on hospitality, business, engineering and transportation, and that the district is recruiting industry members interested in teaching students.

The assembly will meet again next month on December 12.