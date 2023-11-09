More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in the Israel-Hamas war.

Food and water are scarce. The health care system in Gaza has collapsed.

“Children are being orphaned inside the hospital,” Maria Abi-Habib, investigative correspondent for the New York Times, says. “They’ll come with their families, their parents on the brink of death and then they’ll watch their parents die.”

Amid reports that Pres. Joe Biden is pushing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a “tactical pause,” international pressure for a broader ceasefire is rising.

Today, On Point: Gaza’s widening humanitarian crisis.

Guests

Maria Abi-Habib, investigative correspondent for the New York Times.

Hiba Tibi, country director for CARE International in the West Bank and Gaza.

Merissa Khurma, director of the Middle East Program at the Wilson Center.

Also Featured

Saaed Al-Madhoun, Gaza resident and humanitarian coordinator for CARE International.

